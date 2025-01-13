WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The death toll from Los Angeles wildfires has risen to 24 as firefighters are in a critical stage of their almost week-long battle against the devastating catastrophe.Firefighting crew report progress but officials say the gains made with their hard work may whither away as dangerous high winds are forecast to return this week, igniting new fires.Santa Ana winds are set to strengthen again on Monday or Tuesday with gusts of up to 70 mph possible.On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a 'particularly dangerous situation' red flag warning for areas across Ventura and West Los Angeles County.Out of the three wildfires still burning in the Los Angeles county, only 13 percent of the Palisades fire, the most destructive, has reportedly been contained.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX