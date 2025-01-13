PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced Q4 2024 preliminary revenue at the high end of the company's guidance range ahead of its presentation at the ICR Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 14. President and CEO Ryan Napierski and CFO James Thomas will participate in a moderated fireside chat to discuss company strategy and the state of the business, including the recent strategic transaction of Mavely for $250 million.

The company's presentation will be webcast live beginning at 3 p.m. ET. Those wishing to access the event can visit the Nu Skin investor relations page at ir.nuskin.com. The archive of the webcast will be available at this same location through Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The company will release fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after the market closes on Thursday, Feb. 13. The Nu Skin management team will host a conference call with the investment community later that same day at 5 p.m. ET. The webcast of the conference call, including the financial information presented, will be available on the company's investor relations page at ir.nuskin.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location through Thursday, Feb. 27.

About Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

The Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) family of companies includes Nu Skin and Rhyz Inc. Nu Skin is an integrated beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform, which operates in nearly 50 markets worldwide. Backed by 40 years of scientific research, the company's products help people look, feel and live their best with brands including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and ageLOC® anti-aging, which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Formed in 2018, Rhyz is a synergistic ecosystem of consumer, technology and manufacturing companies focused on innovation within the beauty, wellness and lifestyle categories.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include statements of management's expectations regarding the company's fourth-quarter revenue. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed herein, including completion of the Company's closing and audit procedures, which may necessitate material adjustments to the preliminary revenue estimate, and other risks and uncertainties that are set forth in the documents the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the Company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the Company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this report to reflect any change except as required by law.

