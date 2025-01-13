WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced $2,500,000 for 25 small businesses to develop technologies that address public health and environmental challenges. Among the winners are two Pacific Northwest businesses using innovative approaches to tackle environmental challenges.These awards are part of EPA's Small Business Innovation Research program, an annual, two-phase competition for small businesses to develop and commercialize environmental technologies that help address the Agency's mission of protecting human health and the environment. Each of the 25 small businesses are receiving $100,000 of Phase I funding for six months for 'proof of concept' of their proposed technology. Companies that complete Phase I can then apply to receive Phase II funding of up to $400,000 to further develop and commercialize their technology.The SBIR Phase I winners from Region 10 are Sustainable Water Infrastructure Group, Seattle, to develop a nature-based absorbent technology to remove PFAS, pathogens and other contaminants from water; and Bold Reuse, Portland, Oregon, to create a novel inventory management system to transition to reusable packaging.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX