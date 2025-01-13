Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
WKN: A3ESKZ | ISIN: CA9839891046 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
Xcyte Digital Introduces PRISM Marketplace: An Immersive Venue for Investors and Small Cap Companies

Finanznachrichten News

  • Strategic partnership with PCG Advisory, Xcyte will earn a 50% share of the net income generated from PRISM Marketplace

  • Innovative platform to enable year-round networking and events

  • Inaugural "AI Edge" Event on January 15, 2025, at 11AM EST

POMPANO BEACH, FL and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT), a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation event solutions, today announced the beta introduction of PRISM Marketplace, envisioned as a 365-day online immersive venue. The PRISM Marketplace platform is designed to redefine how investors connect with small cap companies, offering opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and deal-making through a variety of engaging events and activities throughout the year.

Empowering Investors with AI Insights

The PRISM Marketplace beta version will debut with its inaugural event, "The AI Edge: Maximizing Value for Investors and Small Cap Companies," on January 15, 2025, at 11Am EST. This event will feature industry leaders and expert panelists discussing the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on investment strategies and industry innovation. Investors can participate in real-time Q&A sessions, ensuring actionable insights tailored to their interests.

Register HERE to attend this event.

A Year-Round Hub for Engagement and Growth

The PRISM Marketplace will host monthly webinars, press announcements, and exclusive networking events focused on various industries and high-growth sectors, guided by PRISM MarketView analysis. This continuous engagement and consistent stream of curated content is aimed at fostering deeper relationships between investors and small cap companies, providing valuable insights and creating a continuous flow of investment opportunities.

Driving Growth Through Strategic Partnership

In a move to further enhance its offerings, Xcyte Digital has entered into a strategic partnership with PCG Advisory, an investor relations and digital strategies firm. This collaboration combines Xcyte's technology with PCG Advisory's expertise in digital communications. As part of the agreement, Xcyte Digital will earn a 50% share of the net income generated by PRISM Marketplace, aligning the interests of both companies in creating long-term value for investors and stakeholders.

The launch of PRISM Marketplace underscores Xcyte Digital's commitment to combining advanced technology with strategic partnerships, in order to establish a leadership position in the evolving landscape of virtual and hybrid events.

"PRISM Marketplace represents a significant leap forward in how investors and small cap companies interact," said Randy Selman, CEO of Xcyte Digital. "By leveraging our advanced virtual and hybrid event technology, we are creating a dynamic, always-on environment that transcends traditional limitations of time and place. PRISM Marketplace is positioned to become the go-to destination for investors seeking opportunities and insights in the small cap space."

About Xcyte Digital

Xcyte Digital (TSXV:XCYT) is a trusted global events technology company, specializing in next-generation applications for physical, hybrid, virtual, immersive, and phone-based events. Combining proprietary technology with a robust partner ecosystem, Xcyte offers both do-it-yourself and managed services, ensuring secure and scalable solutions worldwide. Thousands of clients, from innovative startups to major corporations, rely on Xcyte's cost-effective solutions to meet their event needs. Xcyte Digital is headquartered in Canada and the USA, with operations across the globe. Visit us at xcytedigital.com.

About PRISM SmallCap MarketPlace

PRISM Marketplace is an innovative platform fostering meaningful connections between small cap companies and investors in a dynamic, immersive environment. PRISM facilitates knowledge-sharing and networking while spotlighting technologies like AI, cryptocurrency, biotech and more.

About PCG Advisory

PCG Advisory is an integrated investor relations, communications, and strategic advisory firm. As a provider of both traditional and digital strategic advisory services, PCG maximizes your exposure and appeal to the most advantageous investors. PCG provides our clients with expert guidance and targeted messaging strategically posted on the communication platforms most relevant to their audience.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Nikhil Thadani
Investor Relations
nik@sophiccapital.com
(647) 777 7501

Randy Selman
Chief Executive Officer and Director
investment@xcytedigital.com
(647) 777 7501

SOURCE: Xcyte Digital Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
