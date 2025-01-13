Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HQP | ISIN: US74933X6094 | Ticker-Symbol: 4RM0
NASDAQ
10.01.25
20:42 Uhr
0,541 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CATHETER PRECISION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CATHETER PRECISION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces Initial LockeT Purchase From the University of Tennessee Medical Center

Finanznachrichten News

FORT MILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK), a U.S.-based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, today announced it has received its first purchase order for LockeT from the southeast region.

As previously announced, the company has recently expanded its US sales and clinical team in preparation for the national product launch of LockeT.

This purchase order comes from The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. As the region's academic medical center, Magnet® recognized hospital and Level I Trauma Center, The University of Tennessee Medical Center serves as a major referral center for East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky and Western North Carolina. The 710-bed hospital also is home of the region's only dedicated Heart Hospital.

Marie-Claude Jacques, Chief Commercial Officer, said "We are excited to start 2025 with a purchase order from a new facility, especially one as prestigious as the University of Tennessee Medical Center. We continue to see growth and usage in new territories throughout the US further indicating successful implementation of our sales strategy."

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

Additional Information

This release and all other releases from Catheter Precision, Inc. are limited in their entirety by other information filed with the SEC including, but not limited to, our latest 10-K, 10-Q's, and 8-K's, and should be read in conjunction with those filings.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "anticipate," "may," "might," "can," "could," "continue," "depends," "expect," "expand," "forecast," "intend," "predict," "plan," "rely," "should," "will," "may," "seek," or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring. The Company's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

At the Company

David Jenkins
973-691-2000
IR@catheterprecision.com

# # #

Contact Information

Missiaen Huck
COO
mhuck@catheterprecision.com
9736912000

SOURCE: Catheter Precision, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.