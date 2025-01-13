Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces Initial LockeT Purchase From the University of Tennessee Medical Center

Catheter Precision, Inc. (NYSE American:VTAK), a U.S.-based innovative medical device company focused on electrophysiology products, today announced it has received its first purchase order for LockeT from the southeast region.

As previously announced, the company has recently expanded its US sales and clinical team in preparation for the national product launch of LockeT.

This purchase order comes from The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. As the region's academic medical center, Magnet® recognized hospital and Level I Trauma Center, The University of Tennessee Medical Center serves as a major referral center for East Tennessee, Southeast Kentucky and Western North Carolina. The 710-bed hospital also is home of the region's only dedicated Heart Hospital.

Marie-Claude Jacques, Chief Commercial Officer, said "We are excited to start 2025 with a purchase order from a new facility, especially one as prestigious as the University of Tennessee Medical Center. We continue to see growth and usage in new territories throughout the US further indicating successful implementation of our sales strategy."

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

