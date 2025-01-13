Telescope's proprietary ReCRFT process paves the way for on-shore production of battery raw materials

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Telescope Innovations Corp. (CSE: TELI) (OTCQB: TELIF) ("Telescope Innovations" or the "Company"), a leading developer of advanced technologies and services for the global pharmaceutical and chemical industries, announces the successful outcomes of its Brine-to-Battery Program. Over the past year, Telescope Innovations' proprietary ReCRFT recrystallization technology has produced battery-grade (>99% pure) lithium carbonate from a wide variety of North American lithium-containing brines (Figure 1). Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) eluates were obtained from various producers with lithium brine projects across Canada and the US.





Figure 1. Telescope Innovations' ReCRFT technology simplifies flowsheets for converting lithium brines into battery-grade lithium carbonate (top). ReCRFT has produced battery-quality lithium carbonate from brine feedstocks ranging widely in origin and lithium concentration (bottom).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8923/236769_telescopefig1.jpg

COLLAPSING THE LITHIUM BRINE FLOWSHEET TO ENABLE A NORTH AMERICAN SUPPLY OF BATTERY MATERIALS

Isolating dilute lithium from low-grade brine resources in North America traditionally requires several processing steps and additional reagents, resulting in prohibitive CAPEX and OPEX costs relative to overseas operations. Telescope Innovations' ReCRFT collapses the lithium carbonate refining flow sheet, reducing these costs to enable a sustainable, on-shore supply of battery raw materials. ReCRFT advantages include:

Elimination of polishing steps: Lithium carbonate can be produced directly from DLE concentrates, without traditional feed polishing steps. This reduces reagent, plant equipment, energy, and operating costs (Figure 1, top). A high tolerance for feed variability: Through the Company's Brine-to-Battery program, ReCRFT has demonstrated the production of >99% pure lithium carbonate from eight brine sources, originating from Alberta, Texas, Nevada, and Arkansas, and ranging in original lithium purity from 15% - 93% (Figure 1, bottom).

Telescope Innovations has protected ReCRFT technology through a patent application under the Patent Cooperation Treaty and additional jurisdictions.

"We're excited by the potential of ReCRFT to address a critical minerals supply challenge in North America," said Dr. Ryan Jansonius, Telescope Innovations VP of Chemistry Contract Services. "Its robustness towards different on-shore brine resources showcases the applicability of our technology as Canada and the US strive to secure a much needed supply of battery raw materials."

About Telescope Innovations

Telescope Innovations is a chemical technology company developing scalable manufacturing processes and tools for the pharmaceutical and chemical industry. The Company builds and deploys new enabling technologies including flexible robotic platforms and artificial intelligence software that improves experimental throughput, efficiency, and data quality. Our aim is to bring modern chemical technology solutions to meet the most serious challenges in health and sustainability.

