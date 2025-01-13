METAVISIO: At CES 2025, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing Signed an Agreement with ARC Group Limited for a Listing on Nasdaq or NYSE, Based on a Minimum Indicative Valuation Estimated at $70 Million

DAMMARIE-LES-LYS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / METAVISIO (THOMSON Computing) (FR00140066X4; code mnemo / Ticker: ALTHO), a pioneer in innovative computing solutions, announces at CES 2025 the signing of a letter of engagement with ARC Group Limited. This partnership aims to support METAVISIO in its listing on the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange in the United States, based on a minimum indicative valuation of $70 million, derived from audited annual data for FY 2023 and audited data for H1 2024.

According to the terms of the agreement, ARC Group will act as METAVISIO's exclusive financial advisor, providing strategic guidance for accessing U.S. public markets through a De-SPAC, a reverse takeover (RTO), or an initial public offering (IPO).

This important milestone reflects METAVISIO's ambition to strengthen its European leadership and expand its global presence in the technology industry by leveraging the significantly more lucrative opportunities offered by U.S. financial markets.

Key Objectives of the Engagement

Comprehensive Market Strategy: ARC Group will analyze current market conditions to determine the best strategy for METAVISIO's entry into U.S. public markets. Capital Market Services: This includes SPAC sourcing, company valuation, and corporate restructuring for De-SPAC/RTO, or drafting S-1 filings for an IPO. Pre-IPO Capital Raising: ARC Group will assist the company in raising the necessary funds to support METAVISIO's ambitious growth strategy, based on a higher valuation reflecting the efforts and positive results achieved in 2023, 2024, and projected for 2025.

In 2022, during its transfer to the Euronext Growth market through a capital increase of €4.2 million, the company's post-IPO valuation already stood at €44.9 million.

The new valuation of METAVISIO is expected to be determined based on the estimated revenue and EBITDA for 2025, providing a clear and updated financial benchmark in preparation for the initial public offering.

For example, if the revenue in 2025 reaches $120 million, the estimated valuation would range between $420 million and $600 million, based on a revenue multiple of 3.5x to 5.0x.

"We are excited to support METAVISIO in their process to enter the US Capital markets and unlock the huge potential behind the Company's innovative solutions by listing in the deepest, most sophisticated market in the world." said Jesus Hoyos, Managing Partner of ARC Group.

"This partnership marks a key milestone in METAVISIO's evolution, providing access to the U.S. financial market, one of the largest and most dynamic in the world. We are thrilled to partner with ARC Group to achieve our goal of becoming a global leader in computing solutions," added Stephan Français, President of METAVISIO.

The agreement complies with the regulatory requirements of the SEC in the United States and the AMF in France, ensuring full compliance throughout the process.

The 2025 presentation of METAVISIO, including its latest updates and plans for 2025, is available on the company's website at: https://www.metavisio.eu/intro25

About ARC Group

ARC Group is a Global Investment Bank and Management Consultancy Firm with deep roots in Asia, specializing in bridging markets across Asia, the US, and Europe. Since 2015, we have become a global leader in IPO and SPAC advisory, earning accolades such as Best Global Mid-Market Investment Bank (2020) and Deal of the Year (2024). Combining investment banking and management consulting expertise, we deliver tailored solutions in IPOs, SPACs, M&A, strategic consulting, and asset management. With a presence in 12 countries across 3 continents, we are united by a shared vision: Your achievement is the reason for our existence, and your growth is our passion.

ARC Group was the financial advisor for the near 9 billion USD merger of Digital World Acquisition with Trump Media & Technology Group.

For more information: www.arc-group.com

About METAVISIO-THOMSON Computing

Founded in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4 - ALTHO), designs and markets innovative computing solutions. With a strong commitment to quality and sustainability, the company has become synonymous with technological excellence in the global market.

METAVISIO is eligible for the PEA-PME (French SME Equity Savings Plan) and holds the status of an Innovative Company (FCPI).

For More information: www.metavisio.eu

Contact press and investors: Gabriel Rafaty metavisio@aimpact.net

SOURCE: METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING)

