Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. Strengthens Retail Presence and Update Growth in 2025 With New Key Partnerships - 02

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc. (OTCPK:GRLF), a leading distributor of premium handmade cigars & accessories, today announces significant progress in its 2025 expansion strategy, securing partnerships with 11 new key independent cigar retailers carrying some of our brands. This strategic move positions the company for substantial growth and enhanced profitability, aligning with our commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

Green Leaf Innovations' curated portfolio of premium brands, including EL MAGO, MAL.CRI.AO, EL CUBANO, COCOA (MGE Antalya), CUBANACAN, MEDEROS, TABACALERA SERRANO are known for its exceptional quality and craftsmanship. This expansion into select independent cigar shops across the United States represents a direct-to-consumer strategy, enhancing brand visibility and maximizing the reach of our high-quality Nicaraguan cigars to a broader and more engaged enthusiast base.

"These strategic partnerships reflect our commitment to driving sustainable growth and enhancing shareholder value," stated Roberto Mederos, CEO. "These 11 key retailers represent a prime distribution channel for our premium brands and provide us with a crucial opportunity for market penetration. Strong sales growth through these partnerships is a key factor in our projected Q1 2025 financial performance."

The 11 partner stores are strategically located and are recognized for their high standards of customer service and expertise in the cigar industry. This network will provide critical distribution channels, contributing to enhanced market penetration and sales growth in the upcoming quarter. Details on the individual store locations and anticipated financial contributions are available below.

Tinder Box Charlotte tinderboxcigars.com

Humidor Cigar Lounge humidorpatx.com

Cigar Club Texas cigarclublatx.com

Empire Social Fort empiresociallounge.com/la…

Royal Cigars royalcigarsgulfstream.com

Republica Cigar Lounge republicaofcigars.com

Bayside Cigars baysidecigars.com

Cigar Bar Pembroke Pines Cigar Bar - Pembroke Gardens

Stogie's Fine Cigars stogiesfinecigar.com

Blue Smoke Cigar bluesmoke-cigar.com

Belle Meade Premium Cigars bellemeadecigars.com

The successful execution of this expansion initiative reinforces Green Leaf Innovations' focus on building strong, long-term partnerships with premium retailers. This approach is expected to drive significant revenue growth and operational efficiencies, ultimately improving profitability and creating greater shareholder value in the coming months. Preliminary projections for Q1 2025 revenue are expected to reflect a strong positive trend driven by this new partnership initiative. A detailed financial outlook will be provided in the upcoming quarterly shareholder report.

About Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites http://www.greenleafinnovation.com or follow us on Twitter

For more information, press only:

Phone number: (800) 303-6268

Email: info@greenleafinnovation.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View the original press release on accesswire.com