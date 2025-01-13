PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) were gaining around 5 percent in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq after the lifestyle products and services company Monday reported higher Holiday sales, for the two months ended December 31, 2024.The operator of a portfolio of consumer brands including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands, reported that total company net sales for the two months increased 10 percent from last year. Total Retail segment net sales increased 7 percent, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 6 percent.The Retail segment comparable net sales was benefited by high single-digit positive growth in digital channel sales and low single-digit positive growth in retail store sales.Comparable Retail segment net sales grew 10 percent at Anthropologie and 9 percent at Free People, but decreased 4 percent at Urban Outfitters.FP Movement brand Retail segment comparable net sales climbed 23 percent and Free People brand Retail segment comparable net sales increased 6 percent. The growth was 55 percent in Nuuly segment net sales primarily driven by a 53 percent increase in average active subscribers.Wholesale segment net sales increased 29 percent driven by an increase in Free People wholesale sales with growth in sales to specialty customers and department stores.For the eleven months ended December 31, total Company net sales increased 7 percent, and total Retail segment net sales grew 5 percent, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 3 percent.On the Nasdaq, Urban Outfitters shares were trading at $60 in pre-market activity, up 5.34 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX