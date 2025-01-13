BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices continue to decline at the end of the year, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.The producer price index fell 1.4 percent year-on-year in December, though slower than the 3.6 percent decrease in November. Prices fell for the twelfth month in a row.Prices in the domestic market decreased 2.3 percent annually in December, while those in the foreign market rose by 0.3 percent.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.5 percent in December, reversing a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month.Excluding energy, producer prices for total industry grew 1.3 percent compared to last year, while they edged down 0.1 percent on a monthly basis.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX