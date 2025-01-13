WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's (MCO) has entered into an agreement to acquire CAPE Analytics, a provider of geospatial AI intelligence for residential and commercial properties. The company said the acquisition will bring together Moody's Intelligent Risk Platform and catastrophe risk modeling for the insurance sector with CAPE's cutting-edge geospatial AI analytics, creating a sophisticated property database capable of delivering instant, address-specific risk insights.The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the transaction is not expected to have a material impact on financial results.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX