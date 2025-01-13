WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc., the largest pizza company in the world, is offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online from January 13 through 19 to celebrate the new year.The company offers five types of crust, including Crunchy Thin and Handmade Pan. The 50% off deal is available on all menu-priced pizzas ordered through dominos.com and Domino's mobile app.Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president - chief restaurant officer, said, 'The holidays are over, but to us, the party has just begun. Domino's is celebrating the new year by giving customers a deal that'll make their taste buds jump for joy. All pizzas are half off, so customers can enjoy any size pizza, with any type of crust and toppings, just the way they like. With a deal this good, you can't go wrong.'Earlier, in September, Domino's Pizza had a similar deal, offering 50% off all menu-priced pizzas ordered online to celebrate National Pizza Month.As per Domino's, it generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 through digital channels.In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Domino's Pizza shares were trading at $400.90, down 0.36%.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX