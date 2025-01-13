BioVie Inc. Joins Forces With New to The Street for a Dynamic 6-Part Media Campaign Featuring Long-Form Interviews, National TV Commercials, Iconic Billboards, and Exclusive Accredited Events

New to The Street, a leading FMW Media production, is thrilled to announce its partnership with BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease. This partnership will launch a dynamic six-part media campaign designed to amplify BioVie's groundbreaking work to audiences across multiple platforms.

The comprehensive campaign will include long-form biographical interviews aired on New to The Street's nationally syndicated TV networks, including Bloomberg and FOX Business Network. Additionally, the campaign features short-form TV commercials, iconic billboard placements in New York City and Las Vegas, and participation in exclusive AccreditedEvents.com investor roadshows, connecting BioVie with accredited investors and key stakeholders.

"We are excited to partner with BioVie Inc. and showcase their innovative approaches to tackling critical health challenges," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Managing Partner of New to The Street. "This multi-platform campaign will leverage the full power of our media ecosystem-from television to outdoor advertising and investor events-to tell BioVie's story and support their mission of advancing patient care."

As part of the campaign, BioVie's message will reach millions of homes across the U.S. and international markets, with additional exposure through New to The Street's 2.1 million YouTube subscribers and a combined 500,000+ followers on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Iconic outdoor placements, including the Nasdaq Tower and Reuters Building in Times Square, will amplify the impact of the campaign, offering unparalleled visibility in prime locations.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing innovative therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative disorders, including Long COVID, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease (PD), as well as advanced liver disease.

In neurodegenerative diseases, BioVie's lead candidate bezisterim targets the inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated

kinase (ERK) and nuclear factor-kB (NF-kB). By mitigating neuroinflammation and insulin resistance-key drivers of AD and PD-bezisterim addresses critical pathways without disrupting ERK and NF-kB's homeostatic roles, such as insulin signaling and neuronal growth. Additionally, bezisterim holds promise for alleviating persistent systemic and neuroinflammation in patients with neurological symptoms of Long COVID.

For advanced liver disease, BioVie is advancing BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), an Orphan Drug with FDA Fast Track status. BIV201 is designed to reduce further decompensation in patients with liver cirrhosis and ascites. Its active agent, already approved in the U.S. and 40 other countries for related complications, is progressing toward Phase 3 clinical trials with FDA guidance.

For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is an FMW Media production and one of the longest-running U.S. and international sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated television brands. Since 2009, the program has showcased biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks, including Bloomberg and FOX Business Network, as sponsored programming. Its Nielsen-rated platform reaches millions of homes across the U.S. and international markets, making it a leader in broadcast media.

With a growing audience of over 2.1 million YouTube subscribers and a combined 500,000+ followers across LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, New to The Street amplifies its reach beyond traditional TV. The platform further enhances its offerings through its partnership with AMI Accel Media International, providing access to iconic billboards in New York City and Las Vegas, including the Nasdaq Tower and Reuters Building in Times Square, as well as bus shelters in the Financial District.

In addition, its short-form TV commercial division and collaboration with AccreditedEvents.com enable companies to reach accredited investors through exclusive non-deal roadshows, creating a unique, multi-platform media experience.

For more information, visit www.newtothestreet.com.

