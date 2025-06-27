New to The Street Announces the Broadcast of Show Number 675 This Saturday at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television Featuring: FLOKI, BioVie, Arrive AI, Health In Tech, and Commercialville T.V.

Show Number 675 is sponsored programming by Ainos (NASDAQ: AIMD), Arrive AI ($ARAI), Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACXP), Sustainable Green Team (OTC: SGTM) and Commercialville T.V. commercials

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 27, 2025 / New to The Street proudly announces the broadcast of Show Number 675, airing this Saturday at 6:30 PM EST on Bloomberg Television. Show Number 675 marks a major milestone for the nationally syndicated program known for its in-depth interviews and business features spanning emerging technologies, biotech, fintech, and media.

Show Number 675 will feature the following companies:

FLOKI - A leading Web3 utility and metaverse token with a growing ecosystem across blockchain, education, and decentralized finance.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) - A clinical-stage biotech company advancing therapeutic solutions for Alzheimer's and advanced liver disease.

Arrive AI ($ARAI) - A next-generation logistics platform utilizing AI to streamline smart deliveries and mail infrastructure.

Health In Tech - A digital health platform transforming underwriting and broker tools for next-gen insurance services.

Commercialville T.V. -CommercialVille T.V. is an innovative, zip-code-targeted, video-based search engine designed specifically for local advertising. Using its patented technology, it delivers location-relevant video ads directly to users based on entered zip codes and keywords.

Show Number 675 is sponsored programming brought to audiences by:

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD) - Focused on developing innovative point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic monitoring technologies.

Arrive AI ($ARAI) - Disrupting traditional logistics with AI-powered predictive infrastructure.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) - Developing a new class of antibiotics addressing multidrug-resistant Gram-positive infections.

Commercialville T.V. - Blending entertainment and e-commerce into a measurable media platform.

Vince Caruso, CEO and C0 Founder of New to The Street, commented:

"We're excited to bring audiences Show Number 675, showcasing disruptive companies across multiple sectors. As we expand our platform on Bloomberg, Fox Business, and digital syndication, we remain committed to helping innovators scale their story and visibility."

Show Number 675 will also stream on the New to The Street YouTube channel (2.9M+ subscribers), and be shared across social media and digital distribution networks globally.

For media, sponsorship, or interview inquiries related to Show Number 675:

Monica Brennan

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

About New to The Street

Since 2009, New to The Street has produced over 675 episodes, airing weekly on Bloomberg Television and Fox Business as sponsored programming. Known for combining linear TV with digital media, social amplification, and billboard coverage, New to The Street provides a powerful media platform for public and private companies looking to elevate their visibility.

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-announces-the-broadcast-of-show-number-675-this-saturday-at-1043817