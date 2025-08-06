Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI: Autonomous Delivery Set to Skyrocket as FAA Clears Flight Path for Drone Delivery

Indiana company says new drone regulations will speed improvements to package delivery security for Americans

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / August 6, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), an autonomous delivery network anchored by patented AI-powered Arrive Points, celebrated the Trump administration's proposed new rule regarding drones flying Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), that it said would unleash American innovation and safely integrate unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) into the national airspace system.

The proposed rule would eliminate individual flight waivers and introduce key safety roles like Operations Supervisor and Flight Coordinator, helping commercial drone flights take off nationwide. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy said the move would "unleash American drone dominance."

The announcement, made late yesterday, comes as Arrive AI is poised to roll out its solution for longstanding issues of security within the package delivery industry, a $191 billion market in the U.S. alone. Arrive AI's patented Arrive Points anchor the company's connected delivery network and proprietary technology, which enables secure, verifiable, and contactless delivery for drone, ground robot, or traditional human driver. The platform provides a secure chain-of-custody, ensuring every delivery is tracked and authenticated from the moment it enters an Arrive Point until it is retrieved.

"This is a watershed moment," said Dan O'Toole, founder and CEO of Arrive AI. "The proposed BVLOS rule brings us significantly closer to a future where drones, robots and AI-powered, smart delivery points work together to move goods securely, efficiently, and autonomously, particularly in healthcare, public safety, and rural last-mile logistics."

Arrive AI officials have long sought to loosen federal restrictions in the industry. "Other countries are ahead of us in using drones for delivery, and in the few cases in the U.S. where it's been allowed, consumers love it," O'Toole said.

Arrive AI is already working with Skye Air Mobility, India's dominant and rapidly expanding hyperlocal drone delivery platform. Skye Air currently makes about 6,000 deliveries per day in suburban New Delhi. The companies expect to have 500 Arrive Points across Skye Air's service areas in the future, serving a population exceeding 33 million.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said normalizing drone flights "is key to realizing drones' societal and economic benefits" for package delivery" and other uses.

O'Toole said he is eager to see the rule approved and for Americans to have the same fast, convenient, more sustainable form of delivery.

"This is the way of the future," he said. "Arrive AI will make that last inch of the delivery process so much better for the delivery industry as well as users, who'll be able to receive and return items with the touch of a button. They're ready for this, and so are we."

About Arrive AI

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile (ALM) platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from a smart, AI-powered mailbox, whether by drone, ground robot or human courier. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. By combining artificial intelligence with autonomous technology, Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless and convenient. Its system integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems to streamline the entire last-mile delivery experience. Learn more at www.arriveai.com and via the company's press kit.

