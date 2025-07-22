Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Accelerates Growth with Post-Nasdaq Launch Hiring Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) - a pioneering autonomous delivery network anchored by Arrive Points - is significantly expanding its team, with plans to triple its workforce by adding approximately 40 new team members. This strategic hiring initiative is a direct response to the company's aggressive global expansion and scaling of its platform services.

New roles will include artificial intelligence scientists, delivering on the company's commitment to be AI first in its operation and deliverables. Other jobs will include software and product engineering, underscoring Arrive AI's commitment to continuous refinements of its proprietary technology and patented products. Additional positions will support critical sales and marketing functions as the company prepares for widespread deployment. Most roles will be based at Arrive AI's Fishers headquarters, reinforcing its roots in the Indiana economy with high-value job creation.

"We're an Indiana-born company and are very pleased to be able to bring the well-paying, highly rewarding jobs to the local economy," said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "As we work toward deployment, we'll have huge opportunity for people who like to work fast, think out-of-the-box and who can see new uses for putting artificial intelligence to work."

The company, which debuted on the Nasdaq May 15, 2025, is preparing to deploy Arrive Points on a global basis and to provide platform services as it scales. Arrive AI and Skye Air recently announced plans for the platform to bring secure drone delivery to India . Other projects are in testing and early deployment stages for a hospital and specialty pharmacy deliveries in the United States.

Arrive AI's patented Autonomous Last Mile platform enables secure, efficient package delivery via drone, ground robot or human courier to and from its smart, AI-powered mailboxes. The platform provides real-time tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks.

"There's no better time for innovative thinkers to join our team," O'Toole said. "We're looking for individuals ready to contribute significantly and help shape the future of autonomous logistics."

For more information and to apply, interested candidates can visit Arrive AI's Careers page at arriveai.com/careers .

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/arrive-ai-accelerates-growth-with-post-nasdaq-launch-hiring-initi-1051142