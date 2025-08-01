New to The Street Show #682 Premieres on Bloomberg Tonight Featuring Industry Leaders: DataVault, PetVivo, Health In Tech, FLOKI, and NRx Pharma Backed by National TV Commercials and Outdoor Campaigns Sponsored by MUSQ, ArriveAI, and Sustainable Green Tea

Backed by National TV Commercials and Outdoor Campaigns Sponsored by MUSQ, ArriveAI, and Sustainable Green Team

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / August 1, 2025 / New to The Street, the nation's leading financial media platform, proudly announces the broadcast of Show #682, airing this evening at 9:30 PM PST on Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming. This episode showcases transformative companies driving innovation across artificial intelligence, veterinary health, blockchain, healthcare SaaS, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Featured Interviews on Episode #682 Include:

- DataVault Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT)

CEO Nathaniel Bradley highlights the company's enterprise expansion, announcing the debut of AI agents powered by IBM watsonx.ai. This breakthrough enables corporate clients to securely monetize data using compliant, intelligent automation. DataVault AI's growing partnerships with IBM and other tech leaders demonstrate its position at the forefront of AI + Web3 convergence-empowering businesses to unlock value from untapped data assets.

- PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)

PetVivo continues its rapid commercial rollout of SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology, now adopted by over 1,200 veterinary clinics across the United States. The company is also making strategic inroads into the equine space through its new partnership with Commonwealth Thoroughbreds-aimed at advancing equine joint wellness and performance across top-tier racing circuits. This milestone reflects PetVivo's growing leadership in the $3B+ animal therapeutics market, with SPRYNG providing a drug-free, minimally invasive solution to joint pain in companion and performance animals.

- Health In Tech

Health In Tech presents its disruptive approach to benefits administration via an end-to-end SaaS platform designed for brokers, employers, and TPAs. The solution's intuitive interface and real-time quoting tools deliver speed, efficiency, and scalability for today's healthcare benefits landscape.

- FLOKI

Leaders from FLOKI discuss their growing DeFi ecosystem and global presence, with recent expansions into financial education tools, community governance, and real-world payment infrastructure.

- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

CEO Dr. Jonathan Javitt offers an update on the company's late-stage pharmaceutical developments for bipolar depression, PTSD, and other CNS disorders, while continuing to advance FDA engagement for its proprietary pipeline.

National TV Commercial Support:

High-frequency national commercials and campaigns are airing in conjunction with the show for:

NRx Pharmaceuticals

ArriveAI

Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

MUSQ - The Music ETF

Campaigns are focused on national television and the #1 NYC DMA, targeting high-investor-density zones and financial news audiences.

Cross-Platform Distribution & Outdoor Exposure:

All interviews are distributed via New to The Street's YouTube channel (3.1M+ subscribers) and promoted across LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook. Clients also receive billboard exposure across Times Square, Wall Street, and NYC Financial District bus shelters, with additional reach through syndicated earned media on ABC, NBC, and CBS local affiliates.

July Performance: A Record Month for Client Renewals

July saw 9 clients signing new or renewed media agreements across broadcast, digital, and outdoor campaigns - driven by demand for New to The Street's unmatched national visibility and investor engagement platform. These results position the network as the leading multi-channel awareness engine for small- to mid-cap growth companies.

