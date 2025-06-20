New to The Street Show #673 Airs Nationwide on Bloomberg TV - Saturday, June 21 at 6:30 PM EST Featuring FLOKI, NRX Pharmaceuticals, MUSQ - The Music ETF, Health In Tech, and Vita Bella

The show is sponsored by The Sustainable Green Team's (OTC:SGTM) Waterless Garden

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / New to The Street, the nation's leading financial television series, announces the nationwide broadcast of Episode #673 on Saturday, June 21 at 6:30 PM EST across Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming.

Sponsored by The Sustainable Green Team's (OTC PINK:SGTM) Waterless Garden, this week's show features five innovators from across the Web3, biotech, ETF, insurtech, and wellness industries. The program includes exclusive coverage of FLOKI's June 30 mainnet launch of Valhalla, one of the most anticipated metaverse game deployments in crypto.

In addition to its national TV footprint, New to The Street also delivers major reach via its rapidly growing YouTube platform, New to The Street TV, which now has over 2.77 million subscribers and features full interviews and behind-the-scenes content:

YouTube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

Featured Segments Include:

FLOKI - The people's crypto shares key updates including the June 30 launch of Valhalla , its Norse mythology-based metaverse game, and continued growth of its no-code tokenization platform, TokenFi.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - CEO Dr. Jonathan Javitt discusses progress on the company's FDA-designated drug candidates and its national rollout of interventional mental health services through HOPE Therapeutics.

MUSQ - The Music ETF (NYSE:MUSQ) - The only ETF focused entirely on the music industry, MUSQ delivers a new opportunity for investors to gain exposure to global music revenues.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) - The insurtech company digitizing benefits through real-time quoting, advanced APIs, and simplified plan management.

Vita Bella - A wellness brand combining science-based skincare and nutrition for a premium, longevity-focused lifestyle product suite.

New to The Street airs weekly on Bloomberg Television (Saturdays at 6:30 PM EST) and FOX Business (Mondays at 10:30 PM EST), reaching over 225 million homes and backed by outdoor Times Square billboards, earned media placement on ABC/NBC/CBS affiliates, and one of the fastest-growing business YouTube channels in the industry.

"This episode brings together leaders across crypto, healthcare, ETFs, and beauty, and we're proud to deliver it with the support of SGTM's Waterless Garden-a symbol of sustainability and innovation," said Vince Caruso, Creator and CEO of New to The Street.

About the Featured Companies

About FLOKI

FLOKI is the people's cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem, with over 550,000 holders worldwide. Built around utility, community, philanthropy, and marketing, FLOKI has launched campaigns seen by billions. The upcoming June 30, 2025 mainnet launch of Valhalla, its metaverse MMORPG, marks a milestone in its global roadmap.

floki.com | @RealFlokiInu

About TokenFi

TokenFi is a no-code platform empowering users to create and tokenize crypto and real-world assets with ease, targeting the multi-trillion-dollar asset tokenization industry.

tokenfi.com | @tokenfi

About Valhalla

Valhalla is FLOKI's metaverse MMORPG where users explore, collect, and battle creatures called Veras in a decentralized, play-to-earn economy. The mainnet goes live June 30, 2025.

valhalla.game

About NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals is developing NMDA-targeted therapeutics to treat CNS conditions including suicidal bipolar depression, PTSD, and chronic pain. Its lead drug, NRX-101, has FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is moving toward accelerated approval. The company is also advancing NRX-100, a preservative-free ketamine formulation with Fast Track Designation.

nrxpharma.com

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, a subsidiary of NRX Pharmaceuticals, is establishing a national network of clinics to deliver ketamine, TMS, and digital therapies for patients with suicidal depression and related disorders.

hopetherapeutics.com

About MUSQ - The Music ETF (NYSE:MUSQ)

MUSQ offers diversified exposure to the global music economy, including streaming platforms, music publishers, labels, and live event companies-all in one ETF.

musqetf.com

About Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT)

Health In Tech is a disruptive insurtech streamlining plan administration through real-time quoting tools, automation, and API-driven integration.

healthintech.com

About Vita Bella

Vita Bella is a premium wellness and skincare brand blending science and beauty through clean, longevity-driven formulations for skin and body health.

vitabella.com

About The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team is an industry leader in environmentally responsible solutions. Its Waterless Garden system redefines landscaping through sustainable, soil-enhancing mulch that requires no irrigation-backed by proprietary soil tech and adopted across eco-conscious public and private developments.

thesustainablegreenteam.com

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Director of Media Relations

Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

Explore more: www.NewToTheStreet.com

Watch on YouTube (2.77M+ subscribers): YouTube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-show-%23673-airs-nationwide-on-bloomberg-tv-saturday-june-21-a-1041549