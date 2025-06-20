Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+435 % Beteiligungsrendite durch TAO nach £5 Mio. Finanzierung und Bitcoin-Treasury-Strategie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4091K | ISIN: US6294442099 | Ticker-Symbol: B1Q
Frankfurt
20.06.25 | 15:29
2,740 Euro
+1,48 % +0,040
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.06.2025 22:26 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street Show #673 Airs Nationwide on Bloomberg TV - Saturday, June 21 at 6:30 PM EST Featuring FLOKI, NRX Pharmaceuticals, MUSQ - The Music ETF, Health In Tech, and Vita Bella

The show is sponsored by The Sustainable Green Team's (OTC:SGTM) Waterless Garden

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 20, 2025 / New to The Street, the nation's leading financial television series, announces the nationwide broadcast of Episode #673 on Saturday, June 21 at 6:30 PM EST across Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming.

Sponsored by The Sustainable Green Team's (OTC PINK:SGTM) Waterless Garden, this week's show features five innovators from across the Web3, biotech, ETF, insurtech, and wellness industries. The program includes exclusive coverage of FLOKI's June 30 mainnet launch of Valhalla, one of the most anticipated metaverse game deployments in crypto.

In addition to its national TV footprint, New to The Street also delivers major reach via its rapidly growing YouTube platform, New to The Street TV, which now has over 2.77 million subscribers and features full interviews and behind-the-scenes content:
YouTube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

Featured Segments Include:

  • FLOKI - The people's crypto shares key updates including the June 30 launch of Valhalla, its Norse mythology-based metaverse game, and continued growth of its no-code tokenization platform, TokenFi.

  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - CEO Dr. Jonathan Javitt discusses progress on the company's FDA-designated drug candidates and its national rollout of interventional mental health services through HOPE Therapeutics.

  • MUSQ - The Music ETF (NYSE:MUSQ) - The only ETF focused entirely on the music industry, MUSQ delivers a new opportunity for investors to gain exposure to global music revenues.

  • Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) - The insurtech company digitizing benefits through real-time quoting, advanced APIs, and simplified plan management.

  • Vita Bella - A wellness brand combining science-based skincare and nutrition for a premium, longevity-focused lifestyle product suite.

New to The Street airs weekly on Bloomberg Television (Saturdays at 6:30 PM EST) and FOX Business (Mondays at 10:30 PM EST), reaching over 225 million homes and backed by outdoor Times Square billboards, earned media placement on ABC/NBC/CBS affiliates, and one of the fastest-growing business YouTube channels in the industry.

"This episode brings together leaders across crypto, healthcare, ETFs, and beauty, and we're proud to deliver it with the support of SGTM's Waterless Garden-a symbol of sustainability and innovation," said Vince Caruso, Creator and CEO of New to The Street.

About the Featured Companies

About FLOKI

FLOKI is the people's cryptocurrency and the utility token of the Floki Ecosystem, with over 550,000 holders worldwide. Built around utility, community, philanthropy, and marketing, FLOKI has launched campaigns seen by billions. The upcoming June 30, 2025 mainnet launch of Valhalla, its metaverse MMORPG, marks a milestone in its global roadmap.
floki.com | @RealFlokiInu

About TokenFi

TokenFi is a no-code platform empowering users to create and tokenize crypto and real-world assets with ease, targeting the multi-trillion-dollar asset tokenization industry.
tokenfi.com | @tokenfi

About Valhalla

Valhalla is FLOKI's metaverse MMORPG where users explore, collect, and battle creatures called Veras in a decentralized, play-to-earn economy. The mainnet goes live June 30, 2025.
valhalla.game

About NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)

NRX Pharmaceuticals is developing NMDA-targeted therapeutics to treat CNS conditions including suicidal bipolar depression, PTSD, and chronic pain. Its lead drug, NRX-101, has FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and is moving toward accelerated approval. The company is also advancing NRX-100, a preservative-free ketamine formulation with Fast Track Designation.
nrxpharma.com

About HOPE Therapeutics, Inc.

HOPE Therapeutics, a subsidiary of NRX Pharmaceuticals, is establishing a national network of clinics to deliver ketamine, TMS, and digital therapies for patients with suicidal depression and related disorders.
hopetherapeutics.com

About MUSQ - The Music ETF (NYSE:MUSQ)

MUSQ offers diversified exposure to the global music economy, including streaming platforms, music publishers, labels, and live event companies-all in one ETF.
musqetf.com

About Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT)

Health In Tech is a disruptive insurtech streamlining plan administration through real-time quoting tools, automation, and API-driven integration.
healthintech.com

About Vita Bella

Vita Bella is a premium wellness and skincare brand blending science and beauty through clean, longevity-driven formulations for skin and body health.
vitabella.com

About The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team is an industry leader in environmentally responsible solutions. Its Waterless Garden system redefines landscaping through sustainable, soil-enhancing mulch that requires no irrigation-backed by proprietary soil tech and adopted across eco-conscious public and private developments.
thesustainablegreenteam.com

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Director of Media Relations
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

Explore more: www.NewToTheStreet.com
Watch on YouTube (2.77M+ subscribers): YouTube.com/@NewToTheStreetTV

SOURCE: New To The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-show-%23673-airs-nationwide-on-bloomberg-tv-saturday-june-21-a-1041549

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.