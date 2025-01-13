WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The world is entering a new era of crisis for children; climate change, inequality, and conflict are disrupting their lives and limiting their futures, an authoritative study from the UN Children's Fund has warned.At the beginning of each year, UNICEF looks ahead to the risks that children are likely to face and suggests ways to reduce the potential harm. The latest report, titled 'Prospects for Children 2025: Building Resilient Systems for Children's Futures' demands strengthening national systems that are designed to mitigate the impacts of crises on children and ensure they have access to the support they need.The report highlights the main trends to look out for in 2025.More than 473 million children - more than one in six globally - now live in areas affected by conflict, with the world experiencing the highest number of conflicts since World War II. And the percentage of the world's children living in conflict zones has doubled - from around 10 per cent in the 1990s to almost 19 per cent today.Governments of developing countries are finding it increasingly difficult to fund key investments in children due to slow growth, rising debt and inadequate tax revenues and development assistance.Another important factor is the growing burden of sovereign debt. Nearly 400 million children live in countries in debt distress, and without major reforms this figure is set to rise. The cost of servicing this debt is squeezing out essential investments for children.The conclusion drawn by the report's authors is the critical importance of adopting and promoting systems to improve the lives and prospects of children.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX