WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP), an automotive aftermarket parts provider, announced Monday that it has appointed Shweta Bhatia as executive vice president and chief technology officer, effective immediately.Bhatia brings more than 20 years of retail, technology, and operational experience to Advance. Most recently, Bhatia served as senior vice president of technology at Dollar General. She also served as the vice president of technology at both Walmart International and Kohl's Corp.Sri Donthi, Advance's current chief technology officer, will remain with the Company for a period to assist in the transition.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX