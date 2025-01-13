WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), an electric power and natural gas holding company, Monday announced that it has appointed Harry Sideris as President and Chief Executive Officer with effect on April 1.Sideris will take over from Lynn Good, who is retiring from the management and board positions on April 1 after more than 20 years of service.Lead independent director Ted Craver, who has been with the company since 2017, will become the independent chair.In the pre-market trading, DUK is 0.54% higher at $106.44 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX