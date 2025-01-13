New York Court Rules that Fox Corporation Must Face Claims at Trial

Smartmatic lauded a decision by a New York appeals court that rejected Fox Corporation's attempts to dismiss a historic defamation lawsuit and escape responsibility for the damaging campaign it orchestrated against Smartmatic following the 2020 US election.

In the ruling dated January 9, the Court determined that Fox Corporation could be held responsible for the defamation campaign published by Fox News.

"Fox Corporation attempted, and failed, to have this case dismissed, and it must now answer for its actions at trial," said Erik Connolly, an attorney for Smartmatic. "Smartmatic is seeking several billion in damages for the defamation campaign that Fox News and Fox Corporation are responsible for executing. We look forward to presenting our evidence at trial."

The facts are not in dispute:

Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch control Fox News, and Fox employees knowingly lied and defamed Smartmatic repeatedly in November and December 2020; they have never apologized for these actions. Fox made similar lies about another company, Dominion Voting, and paid more than $780 million to settle defamation litigation with that company. This recent Appellate court decision even referenced the Dominion case against Fox as a "similar matter," using it as a precedent that allowed Smartmatic's case against Fox Corporation to move forward. Smartmatic recently settled defamation litigation with Newsmax, which made similar false claims regarding the 2020 US election.

