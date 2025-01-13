WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS), on Monday said it has received a new hypersonic system program award worth about $100 million.Around $15 million of funding has been received by Kratos at contract award, with significantly increased funding expected in the second half of Kratos fiscal year 2025.Under the new program contract award, Kratos will provide engineering, systems and hardware. Work-related to the program will be performed at secure Kratos fabrication, manufacturing and system integration facilities. Due to competitive, security and other considerations, no additional information will be provided.Tom Mills, President of Kratos C5ISR Division, stated, 'Kratos' reputation as the industry leader in delivering military quality hardware, products and systems at scale, was a key factor in the receipt of this new program award. The design, engineering and production of National Security related hardware, that must work every time, is hard, and I am proud of our entire organization's commitment to the United States and its allies' mil spec system requirements.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX