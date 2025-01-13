Tesla's stock faces significant downward pressure as multiple developments impact investor sentiment. The company's German Gigafactory near Berlin is set to begin production of the refreshed Model Y, known internally as "Juniper," starting Tuesday, signaling an imminent European launch of the updated vehicle. However, market confidence has been shaken by the news that Europe's largest pension fund has completely divested its Tesla holdings, worth approximately €571 million. Adding to these concerns, the company's profitable emissions credit revenue stream faces potential risks from anticipated changes in U.S. environmental policies, with emission credits accounting for 43% of net profits in the first three quarters.

Technical Challenges Impact Market Confidence

Further complicating Tesla's market position is a substantial recall affecting approximately 239,000 vehicles across Models 3, S, X, and Y from 2023 to 2025 in the United States. The recall, prompted by issues with backup cameras, has intensified investor concerns about the company's technical reliability, despite no reported accidents related to the defect. These combined factors have contributed to a notable decline in Tesla's stock price, with shares dropping more than 3% in pre-market trading to $383.85.

