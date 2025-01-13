Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc: Tarsus Provides 2025 Update: Accelerating the Launch of XDEMVY and Establishing Ocular Rosacea as the Next Category-Creating Opportunity in Eye Care

Advancing TP-04 (lotilaner ophthalmic gel) for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea, another large, underserved eye disease with no FDA-approved therapy; Initiation of Phase 2 study planned for 2H 2025

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) today provided an update on the Company's key priorities for 2025, including plans to advance TP-04 for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea, another category-creating opportunity in eye care.

"2024 was a groundbreaking year for Tarsus as we established XDEMVY as one of the most successful eye care launches to date. With consistent quarter-over-quarter revenue growth, rapid physician adoption, broad payer coverage to date, and continued acceleration in the number of bottles delivered to patients in the fourth quarter of 2024, our path to eye care leadership is clear," said Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus. "I expect 2025 to be even more transformational as we turn up the dial on key strategic launch initiatives, plan to generate more new evidence highlighting the impact of XDEMVY and our pipeline candidates, and pursue Ocular Rosacea as the next potentially revolutionary opportunity in eye care."

XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) - Driving One of the Fastest Growing Categories in Eye Care

During the first nine months of 2024, the Company delivered more than 104,000 bottles of XDEMVY to patients and generated more than $113 million in XDEMVY net product sales.





By the end of Q3 2024, more than 13,000 Eye Care Professionals (ECPs) were prescribing XDEMVY with over 70% writing for multiple patients.





Broad commercial and Medicare reimbursement now extends to more than 80% of lives covered and a gross-to-net discount percentage in the low 40s as of the end of Q3 2024.





The deployment of approximately 50 new sales representatives and leaders in Q3 2024 started to deliver meaningful impact in Q4 2024.





The Company initiated a trial run of its first direct-to-consumer advertising campaign on network TV in January 2025, including spots during the Golden Globes and National Football League (NFL) playoffs.





Groundbreaking data from the Ersa and Rhea clinical trials for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis (DB) in patients with Meibomian Gland Disease (MGD) further underscore the utility of XDEMVY broadly across DB patient types.



Ocular Rosacea - Pursuing The Next Potentially Transformative Category in Eye Care

Ocular Rosacea (OR) is a highly prevalent, undertreated eye disease with no FDA-approved therapy. It affects ~15-18 million Americans, and more than half of all cases are caused by an infestation of Demodex mites. This inflammatory condition affects the eyes and surrounding tissue and is often accompanied by the presence of prominent blood vessels, and redness across the eyes and eyelids.





TP-04 is an investigational topical sterile ophthalmic gel formulation of lotilaner designed for application across the eyelid and surrounding tissue that represents a potentially category-creating therapy in an area of high unmet need.



Previous clinical trials of lotilaner in DB, MGD, and papulopustular rosacea demonstrated statistically significant improvements in key objective endpoint measures of disease. Patent exclusivity expected to extend through 2038.





Based on FDA feedback, the Company has established a clear regulatory path forward for TP-04 and plans to initiate a Phase 2 study in the second half of 2025. Results are anticipated in 2026.



Additional Potential Growth Drivers in 2025 and Beyond

On-track for potential European regulatory approval of a preservative-free formulation of XDEMVY in 2027.





In Japan, the Company expects to share results from an ongoing DB prevalence study in 2025 and meet with Japanese regulatory authorities to help determine a regulatory path forward.





The Chinese regulatory agency, National Medical Products Administration, accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) submitted by Tarsus's partner, Grand Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., for TP-03 for DB. A decision is anticipated in 2027.





The Company remains on-track to provide an update on TP-05 for the potential prevention of Lyme Disease by the FY 2024 earnings call.



About TP-04

TP-04 is an investigational aqueous gel formulation of lotilaner, a well-characterized anti-parasitic agent that paralyzes and kills mites by selectively inhibiting parasite-specific GABA-Cl channels. Tarsus is studying TP-04 for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea (OR).

About TP-05

TP-05 is an investigational oral systemic formulation of lotilaner, a well-characterized anti-parasitic agent that selectively inhibits parasite-specific GABA-Cl channels. TP-05 is believed to be the only non-vaccine, drug-based, preventative therapeutic in development designed to kill ticks to potentially prevent Lyme disease transmission.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY (lotilaner ophthalmic solution, 0.25%) is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease.

