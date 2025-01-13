WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, Monday said it received a $333 million contract from the U.S. Navy to produce Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Block IA missiles.'SM-6 has a proven performance, and this contract is an important step for providing this urgently needed weapon to our armed forces,' said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. 'Raytheon continues to work closely with our customers to ensure our military has an unfair advantage at sea and to keep our adversaries guessing.'Deployed on U.S. Navy ships, SM-6 delivers a proven, over-the-horizon offensive and defensive capability by leveraging the time-tested Standard Missile airframe and propulsion system.Production under this contract will be completed at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Arizona, Huntsville, Alabama, Andover, Masschussetts, and Dine, New Mexico with expected completion by 2027.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX