MobiCard Inc.: Peer To Peer Network Unveils Provisional Patent for Innovative Cryptocurrency-Based Marketing Platform

Peer To Peer Network (OTC:PTOP) has announced the granting of a groundbreaking provisional patent titled "A CRYPTOCURRENCY-BASED PLATFORM FOR CONNECTING COMPANIES AND SOCIAL MEDIA USERS FOR TARGETED MARKETING CAMPAIGNS" (Serial No. 63/699,009). This innovation sets the stage for the company's transformative approach to digital marketing and positions (Stock symbol:PTOP) as a key player in the growing cryptocurrency and digital business card markets.

MOBICOIN Integration and Marketing Innovation

The platform is designed to leverage MOBICOIN, Peer To Peer Network's soon-to-be-released cryptocurrency token, as a core incentive mechanism. MOBICOIN will initially launch as a reward token for users of the company's flagship product, MOBICARD. Once implemented, the patented platform will facilitate the distribution of MOBICOIN to app users who register as "Marketers." These individuals will earn MOBICOIN by promoting businesses that sign up for MOBICARD's digital business card services.

Joshua Sodaitis, CEO of Peer To Peer Network, expressed his enthusiasm for the innovation:

"This patent is a game-changer for Peer To Peer Network and its shareholders. We're not just releasing a cryptocurrency; we're creating a completely new way to connect businesses and consumers through targeted marketing campaigns. I believe the value of this patent, combined with MOBICOIN, will significantly boost our stock price as we roll it out. It's a monumental step forward for the company."

Transformative Potential of the Platform

The system, detailed in Figure 1 of the provisional patent application, outlines a seamless workflow that integrates MOBICARD's user interface with MOBICOIN distribution. Businesses will input marketing campaigns, which are then broadcasted to app users who opt in as Marketers. By completing specific marketing tasks-such as sharing promotions on social media or driving app engagement-users earn MOBICOIN, which can later be redeemed for real-world value.

Nicholis Santana, co-inventor of the patent, highlighted its potential to revolutionize employment opportunities:

"This platform is not just about technology; it's about creating a new industry. Similar to how Uber transformed transportation and provided jobs for drivers, this platform will empower individuals to become full-time advertisers for companies. It's a scalable solution that could redefine digital marketing."

Market Potential

The digital business card industry is already valued at billions of dollars, driven by increasing demand for paperless, eco-friendly, and integrated networking solutions. By incorporating reward tokens like MOBICOIN, Peer To Peer Network distinguishes itself from competitors, offering a unique blend of gamification and marketing incentives that could capture significant market share.

Experts estimate that the cryptocurrency-based targeted marketing space could grow into a multi-billion-dollar industry, fueled by the proliferation of blockchain technology and demand for innovative advertising solutions.

With its innovative patent, MOBICOIN launch, and integration into the MOBICARD app, Peer To Peer Network is setting the stage for unprecedented growth. Investors and industry stakeholders alike should keep a close eye on this promising company as it disrupts both the digital marketing and digital business card industries.

Joshua Sodaitis, CEO of Peer To Peer Network says, "In a few days I will be releasing the news of our hard release date that won't budge on the MOBICOIN."

For more information and updates, visit the Peer To Peer Networks website at www.ptopnetwork.com .

About Peer To Peer Network, Inc.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC:PTOP) is a pioneering digital business card company focused on transforming business networking through innovative digital solutions. Its MOBICARD platform provides professionals with a convenient, eco-friendly, and interactive way to share information, establish connections, and enhance networking opportunities in today's fast-paced digital world.

Contact Information

Jessica Lombao

jessica.lombao@issuerdirect.com

Peer to Peer Network Inc.

Investor Relations

info@ptopnetwork.com





SOURCE: MobiCard Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com