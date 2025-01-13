BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The franc fell to an 8-1/2-month low of 0.9201 against the greenback.The franc retreated to 0.9388 against the euro and 1.1184 against the pound, from an early nearly 2-week high of 0.9337 and more than a 4-month high of 1.1093, respectively.The franc eased against the yen and was trading at 171.32. This may be compared to an early more than 4-week low of 171.20.The next possible support for the franc is seen around 0.93 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro, 1.16 against the pound and 166.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX