TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH) - the American multinational information technology Monday announced the launch of Stores 360, an advanced retail solution aimed at optimizing store operations, boosting employee efficiency, and enhancing customer experiences.Developed in partnership with ServiceNow, it integrates the Cognizant Neuro AI platform and the AI-driven Now Assist solution to streamline the retail value chain and ensure seamless, efficient operations.Cognizant's Stores 360 enables retailers to enhance shareholder returns, customer engagement, brand awareness, and operational efficiency through advanced technologies.The collaboration with ServiceNow underscores the pressing need for retail innovation and the transformative potential of AI-driven solutions to enhance in-store customer experiences. Stores 360 can be deployed within four weeks, reducing new store setup times by 10-20 percent, cutting operating expenses by 30-40 percent, achieving up to 98 percent system uptime, and decreasing truck rolls by up to 10 percent.Cognizant's Stores 360 enhances store operations, employee productivity, and customer experience with AI-driven solutions, offering new store opening, store management, and asset management capabilities.Stores 360 unifies retail operations, streamlines new store openings, and enhances tasks with AI-driven insights, IoT, and efficient field management.Currently CTSH is trading at $75.80 or 0.64% on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX