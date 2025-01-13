Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today announced Laura Lane will become vice president and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective February 1. Lane will oversee the company's government affairs, communications, and social investment activities. Lane will be based in Houston and succeed Al Williams, who is retiring in April after 34 years at the company.

"Laura's background in both the private and public sectors, her proven leadership in complex global organizations and experience working in diverse geographic locations makes her well-suited to lead Chevron's global corporate affairs activities," said Chairman and CEO Mike Wirth.

"I'm grateful to Al for the contributions he's made to Chevron's success over the course of his career," Wirth added. "Al has been an accomplished leader in Upstream, Downstream, Midstream, and as a corporate officer."

Lane previously served as EVP chief corporate affairs and sustainability officer at UPS. Prior to UPS, Lane held senior positions at Citigroup and Time Warner. Lane also served in a senior government role at the office of the US Trade Representative and as a diplomat in the Foreign Service Officer with the US Department of State.

Lane holds a master's degree from Georgetown University and a bachelor's degree from Loyola University Chicago.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals, and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations, and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen, and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

