BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound recovered against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The pound rebounded to 1.2183 against the greenback and 191.88 against the yen, from an early more than 1-year low of 1.2099 and near a 6-week low of 190.08, respectively.The pound recovered to 0.8387 against the euro and 1.1188 against the franc, from an early 2-1/2-month low of 0.8424 and more than a 4-month low of 1.1093, respectively.The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 1.24 against the greenback, 196.00 against the yen, 0.82 against the euro and 1.16 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX