WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday before eventually ending the day modestly lower.Bond prices finished the day in the red after spending much of the session lingering near the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 2.7 basis points to 4.803 percent.The ten-year yield added to the 8.3 basis point jump seen in the previous session, reaching its highest closing level in well over a year.Ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates contributed to weigh on treasuries following last Friday's stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report.In the coming days, reports on consumer and producer price inflation may provide further insight into the outlook for rates.Reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales and industrial production are also likely to attract attention later in the week.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX