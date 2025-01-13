The Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System is now commercially available in Italy, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and Dexcom G6

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System is now commercially available in five more countries-Italy, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden.

Omnipod 5 is now available with both Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) sensor compatibility. Indicated for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes, Omnipod 5 is the first and only tubeless automated insulin delivery (AID) system integrated with both leading CGM sensor brands.

"We are excited to bring our flagship Omnipod 5 AID System to more people across Europe," said Patrick Crannell, Insulet Senior Vice President and International General Manager. "Following our successful launches of Omnipod 5 in the U.K., Germany, Netherlands, and France, today's announcement marks another significant step forward to help improve the lives of people with diabetes around the world."

Omnipod is recognized as the number one insulin pump for new pump users in Europe1. Omnipod 5 is also the number one prescribed AID system in the U.S.2 and the first tubeless, waterproof3 AID system with proactive glucose control designed to deliver exceptional ease of use. It was first introduced in the U.S. in 2022, integrated with Dexcom G6, and has demonstrated strong clinical results with real world evidence including lower A1c and improved time in range, while maintaining low time in hypoglycemia.4,5,6

"I can't wait to get my Omnipod 5 so I can think less about diabetes," said Lina, a 45-year-old resident of Sweden who has lived with type 1 diabetes for over 20 years. "I had to inject insulin multiple times per day for many years, but I have also been using a tubed insulin pump. Now that Omnipod 5 is available, I am excited to see what difference a tubeless and waterproof AID system will make when doing sports, wearing nice dresses, and skiing. My worry and stress that comes with managing this chronic condition will hopefully lessen, and my active life with diabetes may become simpler."

Sensor integration with Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and Dexcom G6 allows many users to benefit from Omnipod 5 with their sensor of choice. It also gives prescribers more flexibility when recommending a sensor for their patients, making it fast and easy to start AID therapy with Omnipod 5.

"Omnipod 5 with two sensor choices is going to change lives for people living with type 1 diabetes in Italy and throughout the Nordics. The significant benefits of Omnipod 5, which is transforming diabetes therapy already in other countries, is beyond exciting and welcomed news for so many people with type 1 diabetes who require daily insulin to live," said Dr. Peter Adolfsson, a Senior Physician, MD and pediatrician at the Högsbo Hospital in Sweden.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the tubeless disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet's flagship innovation, the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System, integrates with a continuous glucose monitor to manage blood sugar with no multiple daily injections, zero fingersticks, and can be controlled by a compatible personal smartphone in the U.S. or by the Omnipod 5 Controller. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, visit Insulet.com or omnipod.com.

©2025 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod and Podder are registered trademarks of Insulet Corporation. All rights reserved. The sensor housing, FreeStyle, Libre, and related brand marks are marks of Abbott and used with permission. Dexcom is a registered trademark of Dexcom, Inc. and used with permission. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

