

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insulet Corp. (PODD) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $87.6 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $77.5 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Insulet Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $87.8 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 29.9% to $706.3 million from $543.9 million last year.



Insulet Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $87.6 Mln. vs. $77.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $706.3 Mln vs. $543.9 Mln last year.



