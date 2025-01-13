DBV Technologies S.A.: Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

AMF Regulated Information

Châtillon, France, January 13, 2025

Half-Year Report on the DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF.

Under the liquidity contract between DBV Technologies and ODDO BHF, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2024:

266,868 DBV Technologies shares,

€ 106,930.51.

When the liquidity contract with ODDO BHF was implemented, as of July 1, 2018, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

41,159 DBV Technologies shares,

€ 432,367.25.

Over the period from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, the following transactions were executed:

1682 buy transactions,

1800 sales transactions.

Over this same period, the volumes traded represented:

404,081 shares and € 296,390.97 on purchases,

440,957 shares and € 340,906.76 on sales.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary Viaskin® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the Viaskin® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).

DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Ticker: DBVT; CUSIP: 23306J309).

For more information, please visit www.dbv-technologies.comand engage with us on Xand LinkedIn.

Viaskin is a registered trademark and EPIT is a trademark of DBV Technologies.

