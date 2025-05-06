Anzeige
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
05.05.25 | 15:33
1,598 Euro
+0,13 % +0,002
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2025 22:34 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2025

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345




Date


Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
04/30/2025



 136,948,872





Total gross of voting rights: 136,948,872





Total net* of voting rights: 136,762,549


* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/07a3d5fb-42ba-4299-8c93-720dad8d538d)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
