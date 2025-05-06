DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2025

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of April 30, 2025
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
| 04/30/2025
| 136,948,872
Total gross of voting rights: 136,948,872
Total net* of voting rights: 136,762,549
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights
Attachment
- PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/07a3d5fb-42ba-4299-8c93-720dad8d538d)
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)