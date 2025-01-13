SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corporation (CVX) - the American multinational energy company Monday has announced the appointment of Laura Lane as vice president and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, effective February 1.Lane will lead government affairs, communications, and social investment activities from the Houston office. She succeeds Al Williams, who is retiring in April after been associated with CVX for 34 years.Previously Lane served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer at UPS prior to joining Chevron.CVX is currently trading at $155.15 or 1.31% higher on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX