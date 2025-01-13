Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Ronald J. Goguen, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. ("Canadian Gold Resources" or the "Company") (TSXV: CAN) and his team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OmiJW7D5xZU

Canadian Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian exploration company focused on developing high-grade gold projects in the Gaspé Gold Belt of Quebec. The Company targets under-explored, past-producing properties with significant growth potential, leveraging modern exploration techniques to unlock value. A bulk sample extraction planned for 2025 provides a clear path to near-term cash flow and early dividends-rare for junior gold explorers. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to sustainability and community engagement, Canadian Gold Resources is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities within this historic and promising gold region. For more information, visit www.cdngold.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/237064

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange