BMW Group's 2024 performance presents a mixed picture, with total vehicle deliveries dropping 4% to 2.45 million units, while electric vehicle sales demonstrated remarkable growth, surging 13.5% to reach 426,594 units. The core BMW brand experienced a modest decline of 2.3% in overall deliveries, settling at 2.2 million vehicles. The Chinese market proved particularly challenging, with deliveries falling by 13.4%. However, the company's strategic focus on electric mobility appears to be paying dividends, with the BMW brand alone achieving an 11.6% increase in electric vehicle deliveries, totaling 368,523 units.
Market Response Shows Resilience
The stock market's reaction to BMW's sales figures reflected investor confidence, with shares trading at €76.78 and showing a modest uptick of 0.5%. This stability is particularly noteworthy given that competing luxury automakers experienced similar or more severe sales declines during the same period, positioning BMW favorably within the competitive landscape.
