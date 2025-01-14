WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) said it expects non-GAAP core revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 to be essentially flat year-over-year, which would be above the company's previously announced guidance of a low-single digit percent decline.The company projects revenues for the fourth quarter 2024 to increase in the low-single digit percent range year-over-year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX