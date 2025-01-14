ROME (dpa-AFX) - Industrial production from Italy is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Romania.At 2.30 am ET, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office publishes consumer prices and industrial production data. Inflation is expected to rise to 4.4 percent in December from 3.7 percent in November. Economists forecast production to fall 4.2 percent annually in November.At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes industrial production data for November. Output is forecast to remain flat on month, the same as in October.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX