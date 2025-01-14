BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.0277 against the euro, 1.2232 against the pound and against the 0.9147 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0244, 1.2200 and 0.9165, respectively.Against the yen, the greenback edged down to 157.31 from an early 4-day high of 158.02.If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.06 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound, 0.89 against the franc and 155.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX