LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands, Tuesday said it lowered outlook for its full-year adjusted profit before tax.It currently expect profit before tax and adjusting items to be between 915 million pounds and 935 million pounds for the full year, lower than the previous outlook of 955 million pounds - 1.035 billion pounds.'While I am pleased overall with our performance, market headwinds were higher than we anticipated and therefore our full year profit forecast is slightly below our previous guidance. With these trading conditions expected to continue, we are taking a cautious view of the new financial year,' said Régis Schultz, CEO of JD Sports Fashion.For the period nine weeks to January 4, 2025, the company's like-for-like revenue was flat, while organic revenue grew 3.4 percent.For the full-year, the company expects like-for-like revenue to be flat, and organic revenue to grow nearly 5 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX