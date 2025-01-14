LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) said it delivered a total of 10,664 homes in 2024, up 7% year-on-year, ahead of market expectations. The growth was driven by an 18% increase in private home completions.The company expects full-year underlying profit before tax for 2024 to be around the upper end of market expectations of 349 million pounds to 390 million pounds. It expects annual underlying operating margins to be similar to last year, in line with previous guidance.The company noted that it is well positioned for 2025 and will continue to deliver high-quality affordable homes for its customers.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX