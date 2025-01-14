LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) announced that Roke has signed a multi-year agreement with a major US Prime Contractor for the supply of its high-speed Miniature Radar Altimeter. Valued at a minimum of 26 million pounds or US$32 million over four years, deliveries will begin in October 2025 with production taking place at Roke's Romsey, UK, facility.Roke's Miniature Radar Altimeter is the smallest and lowest mass radar altimeter of its type currently available for use in missile systems and uncrewed air vehicles. Roke's proprietary software algorithms and digital signal processing hardware enable highly accurate altitude measurement over land and sea when operating in high speed, low altitude, austere environments, Chemring said in a statement.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX