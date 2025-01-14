Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

| Icône office spaces fully pre-let before delivery in H1 2025

Signature of a firm 9-year lease with Qube Research Technologies, a global investment manager, at the best rent levels for Paris CBD

- Lease covering 10,835 sq.m of premium office space, now fully pre-let to a single tenant occupying the entire building

- This deal demonstrates the agility and professionalism of Gecina's teams and the strong attractiveness of prime assets located in central and hyper-central areas, just steps away from the Champ Élysées, in a context of scarce supply of such properties and an ever-growing bifurcation of the Paris office market

| Creating value by proactively repositioning a hyper-central asset

An asset acquired in 2013, fully repositioned, and transformed into a new architectural icon of Paris Golden Triangle, reconnecting with its daring Art Deco lines and meeting the latest trends in tenant's expectations in terms of tailored services and environmental performance (with 6 of the most demanding labels at the highest levels awarded to Icône for its design, development and construction phase)

- Redesigned by Philippe Chiambaretta, the building features rare, modular, luminous spaces around the 14-meter-high atrium and a wide array of services, including rooftops with spectacular city views

| Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer: "This new deal on Icône demonstrates Gecina's expertise and ability to create value (both in terms of revenue and capital), meeting the highest tenant needs in ever-attractive central areas, together with strong environmental performance."

Financial agenda

2024 Earnings press release: February 13, 2025, after market close

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. A real estate investment company, Gecina owns, manages and develops a unique portfolio at the heart of the Paris Region's central areas, with more than 1.2 million sq.m of offices and more than 9,000 housing units, almost three-quarters of which are located in Paris City or Neuilly-sur-Seine. These portfolios are valued at 17.1 billion euros at end-June 2024.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

