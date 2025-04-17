Dividend of 5.45 euros

New composition of the Board

Regulatory News:

Gecina's (Paris:GFC) Combined General Meeting was held on April 17, 2025, chaired by Mr Jérôme Brunel. All the resolutions were approved by the shareholders, including the payment of a dividend of 5.45 euros per share for 2024. An interim dividend of 2.70 euros per share was paid out previously on March 5. The balance on the dividend, representing 2.75 euros per share, will have an ex-dividend date of July 2, 2025 and will be paid in cash on July 4, 2025.

In addition, the shareholders approved several appointments and reappointments within the Board of Directors:

Renewal for a four-year period of the directorship of the company Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Stéphane Villemain, and the directorship of Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud.

- Ratification of the appointment of Ms Ouma Sananikone as a Director.

- Appointment of Mr Philippe Brassac as a Director.

Following the General Meeting, Gecina's Board of Directors decided to appoint Mr Philippe Brassac as Chairman of the Board of Directors, replacing Mr Jérôme Brunel, whose term of office as Chairman was due to expire and who could not be reappointed due to the age limit provided by the bylaws. The Board would like to pay tribute to the dedication shown by Jérôme Brunel and thank him warmly for the quality of his Chairmanship and the rigor he brought to the Board's work. Mr Jérôme Brunel will continue to serve as a director.

A renowned financial industry executive, Philippe Brassac brings to Gecina's Board of Directors his strategic expertise and extensive governance experience, built up during a career spanning over 40 years within the Crédit Agricole Group.

The Board of Directors is made up of 12 members, with 58% independent directors based on the independence criteria from the Afep-Medef Code and 50% women directors. The composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

Mr Philippe Brassac, Chairman

- Mr Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer

- Mr Jérôme Brunel*

- Ms Nathalie Charles*

- Ms Laurence Danon Arnaud*

- Ms Dominique Dudan*

- Ms Gabrielle Gauthey*

- Predica, represented by Mr Matthieu Lance

- Ms Carole Le Gall*

- Ms Ouma Sananikone

- Mr Jacques Stern*

- Ivanhoé Cambridge Inc., represented by Mr Stéphane Villemain

Independent directors

The detailed composition of the Board's Committees is appended.

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.4bn as at December 31, 2024. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and over 9,000 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and CAC 40 ESG indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

gecina.fr

Appendix

Board of Directors committees

Strategic and Investment Committee (SIC):

Ivanhoé Cambridge, represented by Stéphane Villemain, SIC Chairman

- Jérôme Brunel*

- Nathalie Charles*

- Predica, represented by Matthieu Lance

- Jacques Stern*

Audit and Risk Committee (ARC):

Jacques Stern*, ARC Chairman

- Jérôme Brunel*

- Laurence Danon Arnaud*

- Gabrielle Gauthey*

- Predica, represented by Matthieu Lance

- Ouma Sananikone

Governance, Appointments and Compensation Committee (GACC):

Dominique Dudan*, GACC Chairwoman

- Jérôme Brunel*

- Laurence Danon Arnaud*

- Gabrielle Gauthey*

- Ouma Sananikone

Compliance and Ethics Committee (CEC):

Nathalie Charles*, CEC Chairwoman

- Dominique Dudan*

- Carole Le Gall*

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSRC):

Gabrielle Gauthey*, CSRC Chairwoman

- Carole Le Gall*

- Ivanhoé Cambridge, represented by Stéphane Villemain

*Independent directors

