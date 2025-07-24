Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) already benefits from a best-in-class A- credit rating, ample liquidity of €3.7 billion, and strong visibility, with its next significant debt maturity not due until 2027.

In a proactive move, Gecina today announces the launch of a Tender Offer on its following outstanding bonds

€700 million notes maturing on June 30, 2027, bearing a 1.375% coupon;

€800 million notes maturing on January 26, 2028, also with a 1.375% coupon.

Simultaneously, Gecina intends to issue a €500 million 10-year Green Bond (the New Notes)

This operation will enable Gecina to proactively manage its debt structure by further optimizing its debt schedule and gain greater visibility by extending its financial maturities.

A mechanism of priority allocation in the New Notes may be applied, at the sole and absolute discretion of Gecina, for holders of Existing Notes willing to participate in the Tender Offer and to subscribe New Notes.

The Tender Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 24 July 2025. The Tender Offer is subject, among other conditions, to the successful settlement of the issue of the New Notes, in the sole determination and satisfaction of Gecina.

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.0bn as at June 30, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices.

Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

Contacts:

Gecina Contacts



Financial communications



Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr



Virginie STERLING

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr



Press relations



Glenn DOMINGUES

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

glenndomingues@gecina.fr



Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr