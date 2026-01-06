Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Gecina (Paris:GFC) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 0 Gecina share
- 20,124,498.00
Over the period from July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, a total of the following was traded:
Buy side
1,083,200 shares
90,814,238.96
5,816 transactions
Sell side
1,083,200 shares
90,785,751.12
9,708 transactions
As a reminder,
At June 30, 2025, available resources were
- 0 Gecina share
- 19,951,739.00
| TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy Side
Sell Side
Buy side
Sell side
Buy Side
Sell Side
01/07/2025
76
181
17,500
17,500
1,631,700.00
1,633,800.00
02/07/2025
82
64
11,273
6,573
1,025,730.27
598,603.11
03/07/2025
28
77
5,598
6,298
514,736.10
578,093.42
04/07/2025
71
14
6,159
4,391
558,251.76
397,956.33
07/07/2025
46
54
8,700
11,968
788,568.00
1,087,053.44
08/07/2025
83
42
11,276
5,276
1,013,599.64
474,417.92
09/07/2025
25
68
4,150
8,050
372,711.50
724,258.50
10/07/2025
31
35
8,400
2,000
748,356.00
178,880.00
11/07/2025
42
57
7,050
9,350
624,066.00
829,251.50
14/07/2025
20
26
2,454
6,654
218,504.16
593,337.18
15/07/2025
54
20
7,800
3,800
689,910.00
338,428.00
16/07/2025
56
110
8,245
8,245
719,706.05
720,613.00
17/07/2025
36
49
8,633
5,133
757,718.41
452,114.64
18/07/2025
31
102
7,750
9,752
681,302.50
857,883.44
21/07/2025
41
133
7,400
12,398
657,564.00
1,101,810.26
22/07/2025
46
87
8,548
11,346
762,652.56
1,013,424.72
23/07/2025
54
92
12,698
7,400
1,133,423.48
662,004.00
24/07/2025
76
74
12,689
15,189
1,124,118.51
1,350,453.99
25/07/2025
23
37
5,900
5,000
518,669.00
439,650.00
28/07/2025
42
97
6,600
6,300
582,186.00
557,865.00
29/07/2025
39
15
3,426
626
300,562.98
54,881.42
30/07/2025
61
132
17,500
11,500
1,535,450.00
1,010,045.00
31/07/2025
35
25
9,160
2,000
795,729.20
173,940.00
07/2025
1,098
1,591
198,909
176,749
17,755,216.12
15,828,764.87
01/08/2025
27
75
7,340
|
6,500
627,643.40
556,270.00
04/08/2025
26
86
5,025
6,525
431,597.25
561,150.00
05/08/2025
23
97
9,162
10,000
789,581.16
862,600.00
06/08/2025
27
304
6,838
22,500
593,470.02
1,956,375.00
07/08/2025
34
189
7,500
11,500
655,950.00
1,006,250.00
08/08/2025
82
122
22,500
19,500
2,003,175.00
1,734,135.00
11/08/2025
31
36
3,807
2,557
337,871.25
227,521.86
12/08/2025
23
0
4,750
0
420,232.50
0
13/08/2025
30
25
5,000
3,000
434,900.00
261,150.00
14/08/2025
28
7
6,400
900
555,840.00
78,210.00
15/08/2025
22
23
2,200
2,200
190,872.00
191,092.00
18/08/2025
42
7
5,410
910
469,317.50
79,761.50
19/08/2025
65
66
10,500
7,500
911,820.00
651,600.00
20/08/2025
25
92
7,000
12,000
607,180.00
1,043,160.00
21/08/2025
76
32
10,000
5,000
864,300.00
432,250.00
22/08/2025
25
199
3,750
20,500
324,937.50
1,783,705.00
25/08/2025
43
45
3,750
3,500
325,425.00
304,290.00
26/08/2025
20
4
2,750
375
232,347.50
31,893.75
27/08/2025
32
30
5,125
2,000
434,446.25
170,120.00
28/08/2025
24
7
3,500
2,500
294,175.00
209,825.00
29/08/2025
14
59
2,000
3,500
167,760.00
293,580.00
08/2025
719
1,505
134,307
142,967
11,672,841.33
12,434,939.11
01/09/2025
22
25
2,400
3,900
200,232.00
326,118.00
02/09/2025
59
27
8,100
2,600
666,225.00
214,474.00
03/09/2025
46
74
7,750
8,000
632,400.00
651,920.00
04/09/2025
44
130
10,564
11,314
877,974.04
940,985.38
05/09/2025
49
168
9,750
14,750
805,057.50
1,224,987.50
08/09/2025
28
60
2,800
4,800
233,856.00
401,424.00
09/09/2025
47
103
9,500
8,200
796,385.00
687,242.00
10/09/2025
57
101
10,174
12,099
852,581.20
1,017,646.89
11/09/2025
43
121
5,625
8,750
473,231.25
736,575.00
12/09/2025
106
176
14,250
20,000
1,200,990.00
1,686,400.00
15/09/2025
86
164
13,000
13,000
1,106,950.00
1,108,770.00
16/09/2025
76
142
15,920
10,620
1,360,841.60
906,735.60
17/09/2025
57
72
9,200
4,000
781,448.00
340,040.00
18/09/2025
47
9
6,800
3,300
573,852.00
275,715.00
19/09/2025
83
136
7,348
16,348
617,158.52
1,379,444.24
22/09/2025
70
90
12,850
5,850
1,079,400.00
491,283.00
23/09/2025
71
148
13,000
13,000
1,095,640.00
1,097,200.00
24/09/2025
35
158
11,000
15,000
926,090.00
1,264,350.00
25/09/2025
33
18
5,102
2,102
425,353.74
175,874.34
26/09/2025
39
140
11,550
17,550
966,388.50
1,470,163.50
29/09/2025
17
80
2,000
7,000
166,860.00
589,750.00
30/09/2025
46
76
10,000
10,000
845,300.00
846,900.00
09/2025
1,161
2,218
198,683
212,183
16,684,214.35
17,833,998.45
01/10/2025
68
136
15,000
15,000
1,286,700.00
1,291,050.00
02/10/2025
130
124
23,750
18,650
2,043,687.50
1,605,951.50
03/10/2025
44
33
8,350
4,450
713,340.50
379,229.00
06/10/2025
39
2
6,300
300
521,010.00
25,335.00
07/10/2025
29
48
7,750
6,500
633,562.50
531,635.00
08/10/2025
54
44
10,450
4,700
857,945.00
386,340.00
09/10/2025
41
42
5,500
5,000
450,505.00
410,000.00
10/10/2025
39
79
10,500
7,500
863,730.00
617,625.00
13/10/2025
28
25
2,908
3,408
238,426.92
280,069.44
14/10/2025
40
192
6,000
18,500
496,320.00
1,534,020.00
15/10/2025
86
170
21,000
21,000
1,734,390.00
1,735,230.00
16/10/2025
52
144
18,000
24,250
1,477,800.00
1,996,745.00
17/10/2025
54
97
11,250
11,250
923,400.00
924,750.00
20/10/2025
28
102
6,050
10,425
497,249.50
859,437.00
21/10/2025
18
54
4,125
6,000
340,766.25
497,700.00
22/10/2025
46
122
10,000
10,000
832,100.00
833,300.00
23/10/2025
42
69
9,000
7,000
748,890.00
583,170.00
24/10/2025
60
129
16,500
18,500
1,354,650.00
1,523,475.00
27/10/2025
34
70
9,023
9,023
741,690.60
743,585.43
28/10/2025
74
51
13,750
3,750
1,130,662.50
307,725.00
29/10/2025
23
20
6,600
2,900
537,636.00
236,930.00
30/10/2025
58
25
9,324
8,024
756,549.36
651,709.28
31/10/2025
30
0
4,003
0
323,082.13
0
10/2025
1,117
1,778
235,133
216,130
19,504,093.76
17,955,011.65
03/11/2025
28
20
3,997
3,000
320,879.16
240,840.00
04/11/2025
35
40
5,550
5,300
442,890.00
423,258.00
05/11/2025
48
57
10,750
7,500
861,397.50
600,600.00
06/11/2025
35
38
6,500
7,500
519,155.00
599,400.00
07/11/2025
41
57
8,750
10,000
698,425.00
798,600.00
10/11/2025
41
62
10,753
11,215
856,691.51
894,620.55
11/11/2025
30
245
6,712
23,973
540,450.24
1,933,422.45
12/11/2025
22
47
2,473
5,500
201,153.82
448,030.00
13/11/2025
57
50
13,283
7,783
1,088,807.51
637,972.51
14/11/2025
63
11
8,300
1,450
667,320.00
116,478.50
17/11/2025
44
27
6,450
4,300
516,645.00
344,344.00
18/11/2025
14
10
1,540
2,540
122,276.00
201,980.80
19/11/2025
34
49
7,500
4,000
594,075.00
317,000.00
20/11/2025
43
12
8,400
2,150
661,500.00
169,033.00
21/11/2025
29
81
6,250
9,503
491,312.50
747,601.01
24/11/2025
43
45
6,803
7,300
526,892.35
568,013.00
25/11/2025
16
53
3,000
5,500
234,750.00
433,785.00
26/11/2025
73
206
23,750
27,500
1,871,737.50
2,168,650.00
27/11/2025
86
153
15,250
19,000
1,213,900.00
1,512,780.00
28/11/2025
24
64
5,250
10,000
419,212.50
799,200.00
11/2025
806
1,327
161,261
175,014
12,849,470.59
13,955,608.82
01/12/2025
25
112
3,750
6,500
299,025.00
518,960.00
02/12/2025
16
28
7,500
5,000
597,600.00
398,200.00
03/12/2025
82
73
15,000
8,000
1,189,950.00
635,200.00
04/12/2025
101
183
16,749
24,499
1,352,984.22
1,976,089.34
05/12/2025
74
112
23,250
21,500
1,857,442.50
1,715,485.00
08/12/2025
27
7
5,300
1,000
420,025.00
79,230.00
09/12/2025
26
25
4,700
2,500
372,193.00
198,500.00
10/12/2025
26
48
8,000
5,500
631,120.00
434,115.00
11/12/2025
13
95
5,000
12,000
394,300.00
949,800.00
12/12/2025
88
141
14,000
22,000
1,111,320.00
1,747,900.00
15/12/2025
105
30
12,690
3,190
1,014,946.20
255,200.00
16/12/2025
30
111
8,400
12,900
670,404.00
1,030,839.00
17/12/2025
29
35
4,042
5,042
320,005.14
399,175.14
18/12/2025
87
79
14,621
16,621
1,167,779.27
1,328,848.95
19/12/2025
68
120
5,656
7,656
449,369.20
609,570.72
22/12/2025
32
19
1,450
1,450
114,927.00
115,202.50
23/12/2025
32
18
1,800
1,800
144,054.00
144,036.00
24/12/2025
20
36
1,500
1,500
120,195.00
120,180.00
29/12/2025
5
4
302
302
24,226.44
24,371.40
30/12/2025
10
7
500
500
40,275.00
40,340.00
31/12/2025
19
6
697
697
56,261.84
56,185.17
12/2025
915
1,289
154,907
160,157
12,348,402.81
12,777,428.22
H2/2025
5,816
9,708
1,083,200
1,083,200
90,814,238.96
90,785,751.12
Financial agenda
02.10.2026: 2025 earnings, after market close
04.22.2026: Annual General Meeting
04.22.2026: Business at March 31, 2026, after market close
07.22.2026: 2026 first-half earnings, after market close
About Gecina
Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.0bn as at June 30, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.
As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices.
Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.
www.gecina.fr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260106538464/en/
Contacts:
Financial communications
Nicolas BROBAND
Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46
nicolasbroband@gecina.fr
Virginie STERLING
Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48
virginiesterling@gecina.fr
Press relations
Glenn DOMINGUES
Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 86
glenndomingues@gecina.fr
Armelle MICLO
Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98
armellemiclo@gecina.fr