Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Gecina (Paris:GFC) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of December 31, 2025, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

0 Gecina share

20,124,498.00

Over the period from July 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025, a total of the following was traded:

Buy side 1,083,200 shares 90,814,238.96 5,816 transactions Sell side 1,083,200 shares 90,785,751.12 9,708 transactions

As a reminder,

At June 30, 2025, available resources were

0 Gecina share

19,951,739.00

| TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy Side Sell Side Buy side

Number of Shares Sell side

Number of shares Buy Side

Trated volume in EUR Sell Side

Trated volume in EUR 01/07/2025 76 181 17,500 17,500 1,631,700.00 1,633,800.00 02/07/2025 82 64 11,273 6,573 1,025,730.27 598,603.11 03/07/2025 28 77 5,598 6,298 514,736.10 578,093.42 04/07/2025 71 14 6,159 4,391 558,251.76 397,956.33 07/07/2025 46 54 8,700 11,968 788,568.00 1,087,053.44 08/07/2025 83 42 11,276 5,276 1,013,599.64 474,417.92 09/07/2025 25 68 4,150 8,050 372,711.50 724,258.50 10/07/2025 31 35 8,400 2,000 748,356.00 178,880.00 11/07/2025 42 57 7,050 9,350 624,066.00 829,251.50 14/07/2025 20 26 2,454 6,654 218,504.16 593,337.18 15/07/2025 54 20 7,800 3,800 689,910.00 338,428.00 16/07/2025 56 110 8,245 8,245 719,706.05 720,613.00 17/07/2025 36 49 8,633 5,133 757,718.41 452,114.64 18/07/2025 31 102 7,750 9,752 681,302.50 857,883.44 21/07/2025 41 133 7,400 12,398 657,564.00 1,101,810.26 22/07/2025 46 87 8,548 11,346 762,652.56 1,013,424.72 23/07/2025 54 92 12,698 7,400 1,133,423.48 662,004.00 24/07/2025 76 74 12,689 15,189 1,124,118.51 1,350,453.99 25/07/2025 23 37 5,900 5,000 518,669.00 439,650.00 28/07/2025 42 97 6,600 6,300 582,186.00 557,865.00 29/07/2025 39 15 3,426 626 300,562.98 54,881.42 30/07/2025 61 132 17,500 11,500 1,535,450.00 1,010,045.00 31/07/2025 35 25 9,160 2,000 795,729.20 173,940.00 07/2025 1,098 1,591 198,909 176,749 17,755,216.12 15,828,764.87 01/08/2025 27 75 7,340 6,500 627,643.40 556,270.00 04/08/2025 26 86 5,025 6,525 431,597.25 561,150.00 05/08/2025 23 97 9,162 10,000 789,581.16 862,600.00 06/08/2025 27 304 6,838 22,500 593,470.02 1,956,375.00 07/08/2025 34 189 7,500 11,500 655,950.00 1,006,250.00 08/08/2025 82 122 22,500 19,500 2,003,175.00 1,734,135.00 11/08/2025 31 36 3,807 2,557 337,871.25 227,521.86 12/08/2025 23 0 4,750 0 420,232.50 0 13/08/2025 30 25 5,000 3,000 434,900.00 261,150.00 14/08/2025 28 7 6,400 900 555,840.00 78,210.00 15/08/2025 22 23 2,200 2,200 190,872.00 191,092.00 18/08/2025 42 7 5,410 910 469,317.50 79,761.50 19/08/2025 65 66 10,500 7,500 911,820.00 651,600.00 20/08/2025 25 92 7,000 12,000 607,180.00 1,043,160.00 21/08/2025 76 32 10,000 5,000 864,300.00 432,250.00 22/08/2025 25 199 3,750 20,500 324,937.50 1,783,705.00 25/08/2025 43 45 3,750 3,500 325,425.00 304,290.00 26/08/2025 20 4 2,750 375 232,347.50 31,893.75 27/08/2025 32 30 5,125 2,000 434,446.25 170,120.00 28/08/2025 24 7 3,500 2,500 294,175.00 209,825.00 29/08/2025 14 59 2,000 3,500 167,760.00 293,580.00 08/2025 719 1,505 134,307 142,967 11,672,841.33 12,434,939.11 01/09/2025 22 25 2,400 3,900 200,232.00 326,118.00 02/09/2025 59 27 8,100 2,600 666,225.00 214,474.00 03/09/2025 46 74 7,750 8,000 632,400.00 651,920.00 04/09/2025 44 130 10,564 11,314 877,974.04 940,985.38 05/09/2025 49 168 9,750 14,750 805,057.50 1,224,987.50 08/09/2025 28 60 2,800 4,800 233,856.00 401,424.00 09/09/2025 47 103 9,500 8,200 796,385.00 687,242.00 10/09/2025 57 101 10,174 12,099 852,581.20 1,017,646.89 11/09/2025 43 121 5,625 8,750 473,231.25 736,575.00 12/09/2025 106 176 14,250 20,000 1,200,990.00 1,686,400.00 15/09/2025 86 164 13,000 13,000 1,106,950.00 1,108,770.00 16/09/2025 76 142 15,920 10,620 1,360,841.60 906,735.60 17/09/2025 57 72 9,200 4,000 781,448.00 340,040.00 18/09/2025 47 9 6,800 3,300 573,852.00 275,715.00 19/09/2025 83 136 7,348 16,348 617,158.52 1,379,444.24 22/09/2025 70 90 12,850 5,850 1,079,400.00 491,283.00 23/09/2025 71 148 13,000 13,000 1,095,640.00 1,097,200.00 24/09/2025 35 158 11,000 15,000 926,090.00 1,264,350.00 25/09/2025 33 18 5,102 2,102 425,353.74 175,874.34 26/09/2025 39 140 11,550 17,550 966,388.50 1,470,163.50 29/09/2025 17 80 2,000 7,000 166,860.00 589,750.00 30/09/2025 46 76 10,000 10,000 845,300.00 846,900.00 09/2025 1,161 2,218 198,683 212,183 16,684,214.35 17,833,998.45 01/10/2025 68 136 15,000 15,000 1,286,700.00 1,291,050.00 02/10/2025 130 124 23,750 18,650 2,043,687.50 1,605,951.50 03/10/2025 44 33 8,350 4,450 713,340.50 379,229.00 06/10/2025 39 2 6,300 300 521,010.00 25,335.00 07/10/2025 29 48 7,750 6,500 633,562.50 531,635.00 08/10/2025 54 44 10,450 4,700 857,945.00 386,340.00 09/10/2025 41 42 5,500 5,000 450,505.00 410,000.00 10/10/2025 39 79 10,500 7,500 863,730.00 617,625.00 13/10/2025 28 25 2,908 3,408 238,426.92 280,069.44 14/10/2025 40 192 6,000 18,500 496,320.00 1,534,020.00 15/10/2025 86 170 21,000 21,000 1,734,390.00 1,735,230.00 16/10/2025 52 144 18,000 24,250 1,477,800.00 1,996,745.00 17/10/2025 54 97 11,250 11,250 923,400.00 924,750.00 20/10/2025 28 102 6,050 10,425 497,249.50 859,437.00 21/10/2025 18 54 4,125 6,000 340,766.25 497,700.00 22/10/2025 46 122 10,000 10,000 832,100.00 833,300.00 23/10/2025 42 69 9,000 7,000 748,890.00 583,170.00 24/10/2025 60 129 16,500 18,500 1,354,650.00 1,523,475.00 27/10/2025 34 70 9,023 9,023 741,690.60 743,585.43 28/10/2025 74 51 13,750 3,750 1,130,662.50 307,725.00 29/10/2025 23 20 6,600 2,900 537,636.00 236,930.00 30/10/2025 58 25 9,324 8,024 756,549.36 651,709.28 31/10/2025 30 0 4,003 0 323,082.13 0 10/2025 1,117 1,778 235,133 216,130 19,504,093.76 17,955,011.65 03/11/2025 28 20 3,997 3,000 320,879.16 240,840.00 04/11/2025 35 40 5,550 5,300 442,890.00 423,258.00 05/11/2025 48 57 10,750 7,500 861,397.50 600,600.00 06/11/2025 35 38 6,500 7,500 519,155.00 599,400.00 07/11/2025 41 57 8,750 10,000 698,425.00 798,600.00 10/11/2025 41 62 10,753 11,215 856,691.51 894,620.55 11/11/2025 30 245 6,712 23,973 540,450.24 1,933,422.45 12/11/2025 22 47 2,473 5,500 201,153.82 448,030.00 13/11/2025 57 50 13,283 7,783 1,088,807.51 637,972.51 14/11/2025 63 11 8,300 1,450 667,320.00 116,478.50 17/11/2025 44 27 6,450 4,300 516,645.00 344,344.00 18/11/2025 14 10 1,540 2,540 122,276.00 201,980.80 19/11/2025 34 49 7,500 4,000 594,075.00 317,000.00 20/11/2025 43 12 8,400 2,150 661,500.00 169,033.00 21/11/2025 29 81 6,250 9,503 491,312.50 747,601.01 24/11/2025 43 45 6,803 7,300 526,892.35 568,013.00 25/11/2025 16 53 3,000 5,500 234,750.00 433,785.00 26/11/2025 73 206 23,750 27,500 1,871,737.50 2,168,650.00 27/11/2025 86 153 15,250 19,000 1,213,900.00 1,512,780.00 28/11/2025 24 64 5,250 10,000 419,212.50 799,200.00 11/2025 806 1,327 161,261 175,014 12,849,470.59 13,955,608.82 01/12/2025 25 112 3,750 6,500 299,025.00 518,960.00 02/12/2025 16 28 7,500 5,000 597,600.00 398,200.00 03/12/2025 82 73 15,000 8,000 1,189,950.00 635,200.00 04/12/2025 101 183 16,749 24,499 1,352,984.22 1,976,089.34 05/12/2025 74 112 23,250 21,500 1,857,442.50 1,715,485.00 08/12/2025 27 7 5,300 1,000 420,025.00 79,230.00 09/12/2025 26 25 4,700 2,500 372,193.00 198,500.00 10/12/2025 26 48 8,000 5,500 631,120.00 434,115.00 11/12/2025 13 95 5,000 12,000 394,300.00 949,800.00 12/12/2025 88 141 14,000 22,000 1,111,320.00 1,747,900.00 15/12/2025 105 30 12,690 3,190 1,014,946.20 255,200.00 16/12/2025 30 111 8,400 12,900 670,404.00 1,030,839.00 17/12/2025 29 35 4,042 5,042 320,005.14 399,175.14 18/12/2025 87 79 14,621 16,621 1,167,779.27 1,328,848.95 19/12/2025 68 120 5,656 7,656 449,369.20 609,570.72 22/12/2025 32 19 1,450 1,450 114,927.00 115,202.50 23/12/2025 32 18 1,800 1,800 144,054.00 144,036.00 24/12/2025 20 36 1,500 1,500 120,195.00 120,180.00 29/12/2025 5 4 302 302 24,226.44 24,371.40 30/12/2025 10 7 500 500 40,275.00 40,340.00 31/12/2025 19 6 697 697 56,261.84 56,185.17 12/2025 915 1,289 154,907 160,157 12,348,402.81 12,777,428.22 H2/2025 5,816 9,708 1,083,200 1,083,200 90,814,238.96 90,785,751.12

Financial agenda

02.10.2026: 2025 earnings, after market close

04.22.2026: Annual General Meeting

04.22.2026: Business at March 31, 2026, after market close

07.22.2026: 2026 first-half earnings, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator, that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.0bn as at June 30, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices.

Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

