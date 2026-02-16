Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

The Universal Registration Document for 2025 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on February 16, 2026.

It may be consulted on or downloaded from the following internet sites:

Gecina (www.gecina.fr), in the section Investors Publications and press releases Financial reports and universal registration documents;

- AMF (www.amf-france.org).

It is also available free of charge to the public on request:

by mail: Gecina 16, rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France;

- by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr;

- by telephone: +33 1 40 40 50 79.

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

the annual financial report for 2025;

- the 2025 integrated report

- the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

- the statutory auditors' reports;

- information on the statutory auditors' fees.

Financial agenda

04.22.2026 General Meeting

- 04.22.2026 Business at March 31, 2026, after market close

- 07.22.2026 2026 first-half earnings, after market close

- 10.14.2026 Business at September 30, 2026, after market close

About Gecina

Gecina is a leading operator that fully integrates all real estate expertise, owning, managing, and developing a unique prime portfolio valued at €17.6bn as at December 31, 2025. Strategically located in the most central areas of Paris and the Paris Region, Gecina's portfolio includes 1.2 million sq.m of office space and nearly 5,300 residential units. By combining long-term value creation with operational excellence, Gecina offers high-quality, sustainable living and working environments tailored to the evolving needs of urban users.

As a committed operator, Gecina enhances its assets with high-value services and dynamic property and asset management, fostering vibrant communities. Through its YouFirst brand, Gecina places user experience at the heart of its strategy. In line with its social responsibility commitments, the Fondation Gecina supports initiatives across four core pillars: disability inclusion, environmental protection, cultural heritage, and housing access.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20 and CAC Large 60 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS-ESG, and CDP) and is committed to radically reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

www.gecina.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260216934101/en/

Contacts:

Gecina Contacts

Financial communications

Nicolas BROBAND

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 18 46

nicolasbroband@gecina.fr

Virginie STERLING

Tel.: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

Press relations

Glenn DOMINGUES

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

glenndomingues@gecina.fr

Armelle MICLO

Tel.: 33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

armellemiclo@gecina.fr